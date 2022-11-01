English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Will Nykaa's Stellar Q2 Help Stock Make A Comeback?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Elon Musk hints at charging $8 a month for Twitter verification

    Upset over reports of plan to charge $20 a month for the much coveted blue tick, writer Stephen King threatens to go off Twitter. Musk says bills have to be paid and aks if $8 works

    Moneycontrol News
    November 01, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, too, has hinted that the blue tick will come for a  price following reports that the microblogging site may charge verified users to keep their much-coveted checkmark.

    The plan seems to have upset a lot of people, including writer Stephen King,  who tweeted his displeasure and responding to him, Twitter's billionaire maverick owner said the firm intended to charge for the tick.

    King tweeted on October 31 that he would leave Twitter if the plan was implemented and said the platform should pay him instead.

    Musk responded to King's tweet, saying that the company couldn't rely solely on advertisements and asked if he would be prepared to pay $8 for the service.

    Close

    Related stories

    Also read: Elon Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts

    King joined comedian Kathy Burke, who tweeted: “Musk can f*** off with his idea of charging blue-tickers. I give my all to this hell site for FREE. Cheeky b**** should be paying ME. Don’t need the poxy thing anyway.”

    The Twitter CEO stated that this is the only approach to defeat bots and that he will explain the rationale in detail before implementing the policy.

    The Verge reported last week that Musk, who recently completed his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, intends to charge verified users $20 per month to keep their blue checkmark.

    Without commenting on the report, Musk tweeted on 30 October: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now."

    Twitter Blue, the platform's first subscription service, was introduced in June of last year and provides "exclusive access to premium features," including the ability to edit tweets, for a monthly fee.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Twitter Blue #Twitter blue checkmark
    first published: Nov 1, 2022 12:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.