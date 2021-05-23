Domino's India suffers data breach, details of 18 crore orders on sale

This is the second time in two months that Domino's has suffered a data breach.

After Air India, now pizza delivery chain Domino's India has suffered a massive data breach with sensitive information, including mobile number and GPS location, of around 18 crore users being made available on the dark web.

The data breach was first flagged by cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who said that data of 18 crore orders of Domino's India have become public.

"Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc," Rajaharia tweeted.

He further said that the hacker has created a search engine for the database which is being misused by people.



Again!! Data of 18 Crore orders of #Domino's India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc. #InfoSec #GDPR #DataLeak @fs0c131y pic.twitter.com/wIwL5ct6hX

— Rajshekhar Rajaharia (@rajaharia) May 21, 2021

"The worst part of this alleged breach is that people are using this data to spy on people. Anybody can easily search any mobile number and can check a person's past locations with date and time. This seems like a real threat to our privacy," Rajaharia said on Twitter.

Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino's, has admitted to the data breach, claiming that customers' financial information is safe.

"Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to the financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact. As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident," the company said in a statement.

This is the second time in two months that Domino's has suffered a data breach. In April, customers' sensitive information such as names, contact number, email IDs, addresses, credit card details, etc were leaked.