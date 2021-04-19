MARKET NEWS

Domino's India data breach | 10 lakh credit card details, names, phone numbers leaked

The sensitive customer data is available on sale for 10 BTC or $5,69,000.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 12:50 PM IST
Domino’s India data breach has exposed credit card details and personal information of its customers and employees. The leaked details are currently available on sale on the dark web. The hacker is demanding 10 BTC in exchange for the sensitive data.

The leaked data includes sensitive information such as names, contact number, email IDs, addresses, credit card details, etc, of customers. While the total number of affected customers is unknown, the total size of the data is said to be 13TB. The information includes details of over 10 lakh credit card details and 18 crore orders.

According to Alon Gal, CTO of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, the breached data also includes internal files and data of 250 of Domino’s India’s employees. A Gadgets360 report states that the internal files were generated between 2015 and 2021.

The sensitive customer data is available on sale for 10 BTC or $5,69,000. The hacker plans to build a search portal that will enable querying of the leaked data.

Several companies have fallen victim to cyber attacks lately. Reports of companies like MobiKwik, Facebook, Upstox, etc. were said to have experienced a data breach that leaked sensitive information of several customers and users. 

While MobiKwik denied the breach, Upstox alerted its users about the same. Upstox, however, assured users that their funds and securities remain safe.
