Last Updated : Jun 02, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Dell Latitude 9510 launched in India with up to 34 hours of battery life, a 5G-ready design

The Dell Latitude 9510 starts from Rs 1,49,000 in India.

Carlsen Martin

Dell recently unveiled a new Latitude model in India. Touted as the most intelligent and secure business notebooks in the world, the Dell Latitude 9510 is a premium business-focused laptop.

The Latitude 9510 was first unveiled at CES 2020, offering a 15-inch display in a 14-inch form factor. Dell’s latest commercial notebook is designed for enterprise consumers, with the company targeting battery life of up to 34 hours. The new Latitude 9510 also features a 5G-ready design, intelligent solutions, smart thermal design, and powerful audio.

Indrajit Belgundi, Senior Director & General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies, India said, “As we navigate towards digitally-driven and connected times, our customers are looking at end-user computing that gives their employees an easy, ready-to-work experience, and in doing so, also empowers IT with automated, open and intelligent management solutions to easily deploy, secure and manage.”

The Latitude 9510 is said to be the first business laptop certified by Intel’s Project Athena programme. The laptop features the ability to wake from sleep in under a second, a premium aluminium build quality, and extremely long battery life. Weighing around 1.4 kg, Dell also claims that the Latitude 9510 is the smallest and lightest business PC.

The Latitude 9510 sports a 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) InfinityEdge display and is available in two variants, including a 2-in-1 convertible and standard clamshell design. Moreover, the 2-in-1 model has a touch panel with Gorilla Glass DX protection. The laptop can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor. You also have to option to equip the device with a 5G modem. Memory configurations offer up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD.

The Dell Latitude 9510 starts from Rs 1,49,000 in India. Since this is a commercial-grade laptop, Dell does not offer the laptop with pre-set configurations. You will have to reach out to the company through its website and wait for a representative to contact you if you want to purchase one.

First Published on Jun 2, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #Dell #laptops

