    Dell Alienware Aurora R15 desktop launched in India: Check specs, pricing

    The desktop has Intel's 13th Gen Core processors, and an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Dell)

    Dell has launched the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop in India. The PC can be configured with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4090 GPU.

    The Alienware Aurora R15 has been designed for better cooling with hexagonal side vents for increase airflow, a 240mm AIO cooler to the processor, and liquid cooling. It can support power thresholds of upto 1350W.

    The PC offers spacious internal layouts, a host of I/O ports and the AlienFX software which can support up to 16.8 million customizable RGB colors for lighting.

