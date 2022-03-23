Daler Mehendi buys 'Balle Balle Land' in Metaverse

A still from PartyNite in Metaverse

Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehendi has entered into Metaverse, the disruptive virtual world, by buying the 'Balle Balle Land' in the Facebook parent entity.

Balle Balle Land or BBL also marks the first purchase of land on Metaverse in India, an official release noted. Inaugurated on Holi, the land features a store that will sell merchandise and royal products as both NFTs and physical goods delivered to your doorstep. "BBL will also house a host of activities and their very own concert bus as well", it added.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mehendi unveiled a "dramatic larger-than-life" setting of a dome covering the BBL, which is seen ruptured by laser beams from drones to the backdrop of high-octane music.

The singer’s virtual figure appeared handing out passports as NFTs to fans and welcoming everyone on board, the release noted.

The ceremony comes days after the successful PartyNite hosted by Metaverse. “I went with an open mind on PartyNite Metaverse and it was a very rewarding experience. Audiences have moved online and I believe it is going to stay. The physical world has its own charm but with Metaverse, sky's the limit. I really enjoyed performing on PartyNite and I wanted a permanent presence and hence created Balle Balle Land," Mehendi said.

Speaking about the move, Rajat Ojha, creator of PartyNite, Metaverse said BBL is a move in that direction. "We want to grow a community of musicians and integrate as much as possible with the physical world. It is an ever-expanding space and there is a huge scope for innovation.

Yes, technology adoption is always slow during the formative years but once it takes off it will make history and Daler Mehndi will be remembered as the frontrunner in this space in India. We welcome him wholeheartedly to the PartyNite family," Ojha said.