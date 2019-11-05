App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Counterpoint reports increase in global smartphone sales over Q3 2018

380 million smartphones were shipped in Q3 2019 as compared to 379.8 million in Q3 2108.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image. Samsung S10e, S10, S10+ (Image: Reuters)
Representative Image. Samsung S10e, S10, S10+ (Image: Reuters)

Counterpoint Research recently reported that the global smartphone market saw an increase in total smartphones sold in Q3 2019 over last year’s third quarter. According to the report, 380 million smartphones were shipped in Q3 2019 as compared to 379.8 million in the same quarter in 2018.

Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said; “The global smartphone market ended a long period of continuous YoY declines in Q3 2019 due to increased shipments in India and China.”

The report claims that a seven-quarter streak of year-on-year smartphone declines has finally ended.

Close

While Huawei saw a sharp rise in sales in its home market of China, the company has seen declining sales during this year’s third quarter in other areas (Europe, Middle East, and Latin America). Huawei smartphone sales grew significantly in China as people across the country stood by the brand amidst the US government’s sanctions on the brand.

related news

Source: Counterpoint

Outside China, the lack of Google services has caused Huawei to lose ground over its rivals in global markets. This has been particularly beneficial to brands like Xiaomi and Samsung who managed to bolster their market share. Samsung’s new Galaxy A and M series have also done particularly well in Indian markets.

Counterpoint also cited India’s early Diwali sales as one of the main contributors to the rise in smartphone sales over Q3 2018. Several other brands have also been included in the report.

While LG and Motorola continued to experience declining sales, Realme had a particularly strong year. The brand climbed to 7th spot on the list of top 10 smartphone manufacturers, going from a 0.3-per cent market share in Q3 2018 to 2.7-per cent in Q3 2019. Additionally, HMD Global’s Nokia fell out from the top 10 list.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 09:43 am

tags #Huawei #Samsung #smartphones #Xiaomi

