Counterpoint reports increase in global smartphone sales over Q3 2018

Counterpoint Research recently reported that the global smartphone market saw an increase in total smartphones sold in Q3 2019 over last year’s third quarter. According to the report, 380 million smartphones were shipped in Q3 2019 as compared to 379.8 million in the same quarter in 2018.

Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, said; “The global smartphone market ended a long period of continuous YoY declines in Q3 2019 due to increased shipments in India and China.”

The report claims that a seven-quarter streak of year-on-year smartphone declines has finally ended.

While Huawei saw a sharp rise in sales in its home market of China, the company has seen declining sales during this year’s third quarter in other areas (Europe, Middle East, and Latin America). Huawei smartphone sales grew significantly in China as people across the country stood by the brand amidst the US government’s sanctions on the brand.

Outside China, the lack of Google services has caused Huawei to lose ground over its rivals in global markets. This has been particularly beneficial to brands like Xiaomi and Samsung who managed to bolster their market share. Samsung’s new Galaxy A and M series have also done particularly well in Indian markets.

Counterpoint also cited India’s early Diwali sales as one of the main contributors to the rise in smartphone sales over Q3 2018. Several other brands have also been included in the report.