ContinuousNext is the formula for success through digital transformation and beyond: Gartner

Organizations needs to be more adaptive to change, and the leaders need to bring new practices, develop new capabilities and create new ways to succeed.
The formula to achieve success in a world that is constantly changing is to implement a ContinuousNext approach, according to Gartner.
ContinuousNext is the future evolution of concepts Gartner has introduced in recent years that will build momentum through digital transformation and beyond.The five imperatives for CIOs to implement a ContinuousNext strategy include:
- Privacy
- Augmented intelligence
- Continuous modernization
- Digital product management
- Culture
Chris Howard, distinguished research vice president at Gartner, explained that now is the time for organizations to be more adaptive to change, and these leaders need to bring new practices, develop new capabilities and create new ways to succeed — the ContinuousNext approach.
“The transition to digital is undeniable and accelerating, disrupting both government and business models. These new models redefine the way organizations create, deliver and capture value. They are challenging the way CIOs operate, bringing new mindsets and new practices to IT,” said Mr. Howard.