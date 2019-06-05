App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2019 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ContinuousNext is the formula for success through digital transformation and beyond: Gartner

Organizations needs to be more adaptive to change, and the leaders need to bring new practices, develop new capabilities and create new ways to succeed.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The formula to achieve success in a world that is constantly changing is to implement a ContinuousNext approach, according to Gartner.

ContinuousNext is the future evolution of concepts Gartner has introduced in recent years that will build momentum through digital transformation and beyond.

The five imperatives for CIOs to implement a ContinuousNext strategy include:

  • Privacy

  • Augmented intelligence

  • Continuous modernization

  • Digital product management

  • Culture

Chris Howard, distinguished research vice president at Gartner, explained that now is the time for organizations to be more adaptive to change, and these leaders need to bring new practices, develop new capabilities and create new ways to succeed — the ContinuousNext approach.

“The transition to digital is undeniable and accelerating, disrupting both government and business models. These new models redefine the way organizations create, deliver and capture value. They are challenging the way CIOs operate, bringing new mindsets and new practices to IT,” said Mr. Howard.

“Take data, for example. Executives and investors are not just interested in data — which is now old news — they are interested in what you do with data through advanced analytics and artificial intelligence,” said Mr. Howard. “Leaders apply technology and information in unique and creative ways to outperform their peers. It’s what distinguishes them from the rest, and that’s where ContinuousNext come in.”
First Published on Jun 5, 2019 07:40 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

