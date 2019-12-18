Chinese certification website reveals Realme X50 5G specifications; to feature 64MP quad-camera setup, 6.6-inch display

Realme has started teasing features of its first 5G-compatible smartphone, the Realme X50 5G. The company has already confirmed a bunch of features and would launch the Realme X50 5G before the Chinese Spring Festival. A new Weibo post has given away more details of the Realme X50 5G, citing a certification from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (CMIIT).

Realme has confirmed that the X50 5G will get powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G that comes with a built-in 5G modem. Other than that, the company has also confirmed that Realme X50 5G will have a dual punch-hole screen and dual-band 5G. Thanks to a Weibo post, the alleged specifications of Realme X50 5G have leaked online.

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX2051 is speculated to be the X50 5G. The image reveals that the smartphone received CMIIT’s certification on December 13. It also reveals the various 5G network configurations that the Realme X50 5G would support.

The image is accompanied by a caption that reveals other Realme X50 5G specifications. According to the tipster, Realme X50 5G would feature a 6.6-inch with a dual hole-punch. A leaked Realme X50 5G render reveals an in-display fingerprint reader, which confirms the device will opt for an OLED panel over and LCD screen. There are also rumours that the X50 5G would have a 90Hz display.

The tipster has also claimed that the Realme X50 5G camera module would feature a 64MP quad-camera setup, much like the Realme X2 Pro (Review). The primary camera is speculated to have the Sony IMX686 sensor.