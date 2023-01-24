Chess.com servers struggle to keep pace with platform's recent growth surge

If you are a chess fan facing outage issues playing the game on the popular Chess.com platform, don’t be alarmed. Chess.com recently confirmed that it was experiencing a strain on its servers due to the platform’s surge in traffic.

Chess.com recently reported that its traffic nearly doubled since the beginning of December 2022 and that its servers were struggling, especially during peak hours, typically around noon to 04:00 pm ET. According to the company’s official blog, the servers were collapsing under the excess load, triggering a 502 error.