English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Chandrayaan-3: What will Vikram do after the soft-landing?

    Vikram has a mission life of one Lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 23, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST
    India is on Moon, says PM Modi

    India is on Moon, says PM Modi

    If everything goes to plan, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the first country to explore the uncharted south pole of the Moon.

    Two major components of this project are the Propulsion Module (PM) and Lander Module (LM). The PM as the name suggests takes the LM to its intended lunar orbit, and will take metric measurements of Earth from lunar orbit.

    The LM, Vikram, named after Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian physicist regarded as the father of the Indian space programme, which carries the rover Pragyan on board, will detach from the PM and descend to the lunar surface.

    Once the soft landing is complete, Vikram will lower a ramp to enable Pragyan's insertion on the surface of the Moon.

    Vikram has a mission life of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 Earth days. It has a mass of 1749.86 kg including Pragyan. Its payload includes the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere (RAMBHA) instrument, which will be used to measure the density of ions and electrons on the satellite.

    Related stories

    Besides that is Chandra's Surface Thermo Physical Experiment (ChaSTE) for thermal readings, and an Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA).
    Vikram also carries NASA's Laser Retroreflector Array (LRA), which is an experiment to understand the Moon's dynamics. The LRA will also be responsible for hazard detection and avoidance during landing.

    The final payload is the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) which will be used to determine the elemental composition of the soil and rocks around the landing site.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Chandrayaan-3 #Indian Space and Research Organisation #ISRO #Vikram Lander
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 06:18 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!