CES 2023 | Sony says it will now be easier to get PS5

Representative image

Ever since it launched the console in 2020, Sony has had a hard time trying to keep the PS5 in stock in markets around the world.

At CES 2023, Sony PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said that it would now be easier to find a PlayStation 5, "from this point forward."

Both Sony and Microsoft have struggled to keep up with demand for their new consoles in the post-pandemic era. Supply chain issues and shortages have kept both companies on their toes trying to keep the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S stocked.

Sony even had to drop its sales forecasts for 2022 due to the ongoing chip shortage.

In 2021, Xbox head Phil Spencer had said that he expected shortages to continue in 2022 and said that it would be "a challenge that we'll work through for quite a while."

Spencer said that due to lack of materials needed for semiconductors, he expected the problem to continue till at least September 2022.

At CES 2023, PlayStation head Jim Ryan said that "everyone should have an easier time finding one at retailers globally." So it finally looks like stocks will stabilise, and everyone won't have to rely on scalpers to get their hands on one.

He also revealed that the popular console had now shipped 30 million units worldwide, and added that the supply for new units had improved drastically in 2022.

Sony and Microsoft aren't the only ones facing this problem though. Apple, Intel, AMD, Nvidia and more device manufacturers have been hit with shortages over the last year.