CES 2022: Samsung shows off Flex S, Flex G, Flex Note and Flex Slideable

(Image Courtesy: Samsung)

At CES 2022, Samsung provided a glimpse into what to expect from its flexible displays by showcasing a variety of prototypes of large laptop-like devices that can be folded, and tri-fold and z-fold tablets.

This comes after the runaway success of Samsung's foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Also Read: CES 2022: LG announces new OLED TVs with up to 97-inch sizes

The Flex S

The Flex S is a tri-folding display that, unlike traditional foldables, can be folded using three points in the display as opposed to two with the common foldables. The device can be folded and unfolded in the shape of an "S", hence the name.

The Flex G

Like the Flex S, the Flex G is a multi-point foldable device that can be folded twice inwards to create a "G" shape. Samsung says the reason for this is that a G-shaped screen is more resistant to wear and tear and stays protected from scratches.

Also Read: CES 2022: TCL announces 85-inch 8K MiniLED TV, Foldable Smartphone Prototype, and more

The Flex Slidable

The Flex Slidable is a unique concept of a smartphone with a side-panel that can be slid out for more screen real estate. The slide-out mechanism is controlled with a button to the side of the phone.

The Flex Note

The folding laptop features a 17.3-inch OLED panel that is flexible and when folded up fits snuggly into the form factor of a 13-inch laptop.

Samsung hasn't revealed any timelines for bringing these prototypes out in the market.