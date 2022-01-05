CES 2022: LG announces new OLED TVs with up to 97-inch sizes

The LG G2 comes in five screen sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, 83-inch and 97-inch.

As part of its CES 2022 announcements, LG has announced new OLED TV models, including one with a 97-inch screen. The company introduced smart TVs under the LG A2, B2, C2 and G2 series while making screen size additions. Among the newly-launched LG TVs is the flagship LG G2, which comes with a 4K OLED panel.

The G2 comes in five screen sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, 83-inch and 97-inch. LG claims that the LG G2’s Evo OLED screen is capable of reaching higher peak brightness than its predecessor. The new smart TV also comes with a heatsink that helps cool down the panel, thereby letting it run at a brighter level while also reducing image retention. On the inside, the LG premium TV comes with an Alpha 9 5th-generation image processor that offers an improved image upscaling and produces a virtual 7.1.2 surround sound via the TV’s inbuilt speakers.

Sitting below the flagship series is the LG C2 series, which comes in five sizes - 42-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch, 83-inch. It borrows some of the features from the G2, including a brighter panel. It also gets the same Alpha 9 5th-generation image processor with four HDMI 2.1 ports. Both models (G2 and C2) also come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The LG B2 and A2 come with an Alpha 7 5th-generation image processor. Both these models miss out on the heatsink to keep the temperature under check. Goes without saying, the brightness levels on these are comparatively lower than the more expensive models. The LG B2 series, which comes in three sizes - 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch - has support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The LG A2, on the other hand, has a 60Hz panel. It comes in four sizes - 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch.

All four LG TVs come with the new webOS 22 that has some improved features, including user profiles and personalised recommendations based on the user’s profile. The company will announce the pricing and availability details in the coming days.