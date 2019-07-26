Capgemini and Microsoft expand Cloud partnership

Capgemini is expanding its relationship with Microsoft through a strategic initiative aimed at helping enterprises to accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies.

The new Enterprise Portfolio Modernization (EPM) initiative includes several solutions to support Capgemini’s Cloud and application development and maintenance (ADMNext) portfolio of assets and services. EPM optimizes enterprise applications and enterprise ERPs (enterprise resource planning) and reaps the benefits of cloud economics to achieve new business speed and agility. This new initiative focuses on four key solutions based on Azure: Modernize and Migrate Legacy Applications, Data Center Transformation, Develop Cloud-Native Applications and Migrate SAP applications to Azure.

Brad Little, Global Head of Applications Services including ADM and SAP for Capgemini said, “Our clients look to Capgemini for its global expertise in delivering digital transformation capabilities enabled by the cloud. With these new initiatives based on a range of Microsoft technologies, we are enabling new business agility for enterprises.’’

Corey Sanders, CVP Solutions at Microsoft said, “Capgemini’s new Enterprise Portfolio Modernization initiative is a joint investment with Microsoft that empowers customers to achieve business speed and agility as they achieve their digital transformation goals. This work is a significant contributor to Capgemini winning SAP on Azure partner of the year, this year.”