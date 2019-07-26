App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Capgemini and Microsoft expand Cloud partnership

The strategic initiative is aimed at helping enterprises to accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Capgemini is expanding its relationship with Microsoft through a strategic initiative aimed at helping enterprises to accelerate their adoption of cloud technologies.

The new Enterprise Portfolio Modernization (EPM) initiative includes several solutions to support Capgemini’s Cloud and application development and maintenance (ADMNext) portfolio of assets and services. EPM optimizes enterprise applications and enterprise ERPs (enterprise resource planning) and reaps the benefits of cloud economics to achieve new business speed and agility. This new initiative focuses on four key solutions based on Azure: Modernize and Migrate Legacy Applications, Data Center Transformation, Develop Cloud-Native Applications and Migrate SAP applications to Azure.

Brad Little, Global Head of Applications Services including ADM and SAP for Capgemini said, “Our clients look to Capgemini for its global expertise in delivering digital transformation capabilities enabled by the cloud. With these new initiatives based on a range of Microsoft technologies, we are enabling new business agility for enterprises.’’

Close
Corey Sanders, CVP Solutions at Microsoft said, “Capgemini’s new Enterprise Portfolio Modernization initiative is a joint investment with Microsoft that empowers customers to achieve business speed and agility as they achieve their digital transformation goals. This work is a significant contributor to Capgemini winning SAP on Azure partner of the year, this year.”
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.