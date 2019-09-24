Canara Bank launches India’s first OTP-based ATM cash withdrawal facility with ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, a global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, announced that Canara Bank has successfully launched PIN + OTP cash withdrawal through Canara Bank ATMs for Canara Bank card holders—using ACI’s portfolio of Universal Payments solutions.

One of the leading banks in India, Canara Bank has a network of more than 8,800 ATMs across the country. With the introduction of its OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, Canara Bank ATMs will feature an added layer of security for cash withdrawals above ₹10,000 in a day. One-time password (OTP) is a system-generated numeric string of characters that authenticates the user for a single transaction or login session. This additional factor of authentication will protect Canara Bank card holders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals.

Introduced on August 15, 2019, the OTP-based cash withdrawal system is now active across all Canara Bank ATMs. Canara Bank, a leading public sector lender, partnered with ACI to develop capabilities that initiate a request for OTP generation. Using ACI’s market-leading UP Retail Payments solution, this system was completed within a one-month period. UP Retail Payments, based on ACI’s Universal Payments (UP) Framework, is built on open service-oriented architecture for robust payments orchestration. The solution delivers 24x7 secure payment capabilities and is currently used by 8 of the world’s top 10 banks.