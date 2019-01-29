App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cake, Typing Hero & PhotoTime: Top must-have utility apps for your Android phone

These highly-functional apps will help increase productivity when using your smartphone

Carlsen Martin
By the end of December 2018, the number of apps in the Google Play store increased to around 2.5 million. But neither of us can download all of them, can we? All of us have our favourite apps. Speaking of which are you Chrome person or a Firefox-person?

Nevertheless, in the hunt for the most productive and utility apps, we have found some interesting apps that will help you improve productivity:

Bottom Quick Settings

Bottom Quick Settings

As Android phone screens turn bigger, reaching that Quick Settings menu on the top of the phone with one hand has become increasingly difficult. The app lets you place your Quick Settings menu to the bottom of the screen, allowing you to access the menu with one hand easily.

Cake Web Browser

Cake Web Browser

Unlike the Chrome browser, Cake browser loads up every relevant website when you type in a search term. You can simply swipe across from the search menu to find the site of your choice. As the browser loads multiple websites, the initial loading time is increased as compared to a regular browser but having all the pages open simultaneously is quite beneficial when you're looking for information and want multiple opinions.

Typing Hero

Typing Hero Text Expander

Typing Hero lets you input keyboard shortcuts, and then the text that will appear when the shortcut is entered. The best of the app is that you don’t have to type anything extra on the keyboard, the text will automatically be added when the shortcut is entered, including space after the text so you can continue typing.

Cleanfox 

Clean Fox

Cleanfox app focuses on reducing carbon footprint. Once you sign in with an email ID, Cleanfox will alert you to all the newsletters you’ve subscribed to, allowing you to delete the non-essential ones with a finger swipe. What’s more, the company promises to plant one tree for every friend you get to sign up. Making it a win-win for everyone.

Over

Over

Over is photo editing app on which you can do more than just tweak and manipulating the looks and colours of your images. Over helps create social media-friendly content with high-quality templates that can be customised to your liking, until you have the perfect post.

PhotoTime

PhotoTime

The Golden hour is a set period in the morning and evening, during sunrise and sunset, where the sun emits a beautiful golden light that can help capture some incredible photos and videos, ideal for an amateur cinematographer shooting in natural conditions. PhotoTime alerts you to this time in your location.

Google Duo

Google Duo Video Calling

Google Duo is one of the best video calling apps on both the Play Store and App Store. The app features a simple interface, gives you a live preview of a call before you receive it and lets you leave voice messages if a person is offline.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 05:00 pm

tags #smartphone #Technology #trends

