Blizzard working to fix long queue times for Diablo IV beta players

(Image Courtesy: Activision/Blizzard)

Blizzard Entertainment has responded to players complaining about long queue times for the Diablo IV early access weekend.

Many players have complained about getting disconnected and long queue times, as long as two hours in some cases, to get a chance to play the beta.

In an update shared on its forums, the game developer and publisher said it was "working through some issues behind the scenes that have been affecting players and causing them to be disconnected from the servers".

For now, Blizzard has limited the number of players that can enter the game "until we have a full fix for the disconnection issues".

It was being done to ensure stability for players who managed to enter a game. The company also told players "to stay in queue" and not reset the queue timers.

The company said it was "actively working on these issues" and once fixed, it would slowly increase the number of players "and queue times will be significantly reduced".