Blackberry to mark comeback with 5G smartphone launch in 2021

The upcoming Blackberry will have a classic QWERTY keyboard.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

Blackberry 5G smartphones are confirmed to launch in 2021. OnwardMobility, Blackberry’s new owner has confirmed that it will launch new Blackberry devices later this year.

The upcoming smartphones will have the classic QWERTY keyboard. The company plans to launch the devices in North America, Europe, and Asia.

OnwardMobility’s CEO Peter Franklin, in an interview, said that the company is bringing back Blackberry phones. The phone will continue to feature a physical keyboard. It will also come with 5G network support. He did not reveal much about the specifications of the device but revealed that it will be highly secure and offer a “suite of end-to-end security solutions”.

The company has partnered with Foxconn to develop the Blackberry smartphone. Details about the specifications of the device are unknown at the moment.

It is slated for a launch in 2021. However, the exact launch timeline has not been revealed. The company plans to launch the device in North America, Europe, and Asia.

The company had previously announced that it will launch a 5G smartphone as early as the first half of 2021. The delay could be due to the pandemic, which disrupted the supply chain and engineering.

OnwardMobility took over Blackberry’s mobile division in 2020 after TCL ended its partnership with the smartphone brand in August last year. The company was founded in March last year, which makes this move seems more like a branding deal.
