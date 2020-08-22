BlackBerry set to make a comeback with a new 5G phone in 2021

BlackBerry went from being one of the most sought-after brands in the mobile industry to near obscurity after failing to embrace the ‘touchscreen’ revolution. However, TCL oversaw a revival of the Android smartphone, bringing back the physical QWERTY keyboard on the KeyOne, which was not enough to kickstart a resurgence despite offering excellent hardware.

And earlier this year, TCL announced the end of its partnership with BlackBerry, noting that as of August 31, 2020, the company would no longer sell BlackBerry mobile devices. But that’s no reason to despair as the end of a partnership with TCL will mark a new beginning for BlackBerry.

OnwardMobility, a Texas-based security solutions startup, is bringing back the BlackBerry brand. OnwardMobility is set to launch the first BlackBerry phone as early as the first half of 2021. The phone will debut in North America and Europe, although there is no clarity on whether it will reach other markets.

We also know that the new device will be the first 5G BlackBerry smartphone and will be based on Android with the inclusion of the physical keyboard. In an official statement, the company said that it had partnered with Foxconn subsidiary FIH Mobile to produce the new BlackBerry handset.

Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, said, “Enterprise professionals are eager to secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience. BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data.”

Apart from the physical keyboard and 5G, the new BlackBerry phone will also make a distinctive play for security with a list of enterprise-focused security features. This isn’t the first time the BlackBerry brand is making a comeback, although the move still seems surprising when you consider OnwardMobility is not a household name, with less than 50 employees.

The company was founded in March last year, which makes this move seems more like a branding deal. Perhaps OnwardMobility sees BlackBerry as a means to get its first foot through the door. However, just how much clout the BlackBerry name holds in 2020 remains to be seen.