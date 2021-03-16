Black Shark 4 launch slated for March 23, same day as OnePlus 9 series

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 launch date has been announced. The upcoming gaming smartphone will launch on March 23. The company will unveil two smartphones - Black Shark 4, and Black Shark 4 Pro. The Black Shark 4 series will be unveiled on the same day as the OnePlus 9 series.

The launch invite does not give many details about the upcoming smartphones. Black Shark recently confirmed that the Black Shark 4 series will feature a 4,500 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Black SHARK 4 Pro is also confirmed to get a triple-camera setup. We can expect the phone to come with a 48MP or a 64MP primary camera.

The vanilla Black Shark 4 was spotted on TENAA. The device sports a notch display and comes with three camera sensors aligned horizontally. It will also feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pro model was also spotted on TENAA with a 6.67-inch display. It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.