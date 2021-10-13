Black Shark 4S, Black Shark 4S Pro launched with 144Hz E4 AMOLED display, 120W charging

Xiaomi has officially unveiled two new gaming smartphones in China under its Black Shark brand. The Black Shark 4S and Black Shark 4S Pro arrive with flagship chipsets, E4 AMOLED displays, super-fast charging support, and more.

The Black Shark 4S is priced at CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The device also comes in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that are priced at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 35,100) and CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 38,600), respectively. The phone is available in Black or Fog White colours. However, the Gundam Edition with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set you back CNY 3,499 (Roughly Rs 40,950).

The Black Shark 4S Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,799 (Roughly Rs 56,150) for the based 12GB/256GB model, while the 16GB/512GB variant will set you back CNY 5,499 (Roughly Rs 64,350). The Black Shark 4S Pro is available in Galaxy Black and Sky White colour options. Both devices are already available for pre-order with the first flash sale starting October 15. However, there is no information about international availability yet.

Black Shark 4S Pro Specs

The Black Shark 4S Pro is powered by Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone also comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 and SSD storage chips in RAID setup, enabling faster read and write speeds than other handsets.

The Black Shark 4S Pro also packs a 4500 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. The adapter comes in the box with the phone. The device runs JoyUI 12.9, which is more or less MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. The Black Shark 4S Pro also comes with advanced liquid cooling technology. It also features a neon green LED light and dedicated gaming switches.

The Black Shark 4S Pro sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a whopping 720Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Black Shark 4S Pro gets a 64 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The handset also boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter.

Black Shark 4S Specs

The Black Shark 4S is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone features the same storage and RAM as the Pro variant but is limited to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. For optics, the Black Shark 4S Pro gets a 48 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The handset also boasts a 20 MP selfie shooter.

The vanilla Black Shark 4S has the same display, battery, charging support, and physical buttons as its Pro counterpart. However, it does lose the LED light. But the vanilla Black Shark 4S model is available in a special Gundam Edition from the popular Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.