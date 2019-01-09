What to expect from Maruti Suzuki's Wagon R 2019

The much-loved Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is set to make a comeback in 2019. The all new and improved hatchback comes loaded with the latest in technology and amenities. While the engine stays untouched, almost everything around it has changed.

Here is a list of features expected to be in the 2019 Wagon R:

1. Exterior

Maruti has pampered its popular hatchback royally, placing it on Suzuki’s latest lighter and safer platform. It would not be wrong to presume that the Wagon R will get chrome finishes for the grille, among other styling components.

2. Interior

The interior of the car will be completely reworked as well, with a digital infotainment system expected to be present. This will elevate the look and feel of the vehicle, offering a more premium experience to the driver.

3. Amenities

In terms of driver satisfaction, Maruti Suzuki has gone all out, fitting the Wagon R with projector headlamps, alloy wheels, telescopic steering wheel, among a long list of other features.

4. Safety

Considering the current standards of safety, Maruti Suzuki has gone an extra step to ensure that the people outside stay as safe as the passengers inside. Along with dual airbags and ABS, Wagon R is also reported to have EBD, which is Electronic Brake Distribution. EBD essentially distributes the braking force applied by the driver evenly, so that the wheels do not lock up and skid in situations of emergency or heavy braking.

5. Pricing

Considering that the 2019 Wagon R is loaded with premium features, it is expected to be retailed at a reasonable Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh. This could prove to be a significant deciding factor concerning Wagon R sales, as compared to its competition.