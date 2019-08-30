What to expect from Honda’s Neo-Retro CBF190TR?

Jumping aboard the neo-retro train, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda has officially launched the CBF190TR. Limited to the Chinese market, for the time being, the CBF190TR is basically a boiled down CB300R.

Built by Sundiro Honda, the Chinese arm of Honda, the CBF190TR sticks to the classic design language of neo-retro motorcycles. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a USB port as well as an LED headlamp.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 184cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 15.8 PS of maximum power and 15 Nm of peak torque. Surprisingly, it makes almost identical power figures to the CB Hornet 160R, which is Honda’s naked commuter motorcycle sold in India.

The motorcycle is held up by Upside Down forks (USD) in the front and a monoshock in the back. It also gets a chunky exhaust canister which adds to its premium look. The 17-inch alloys are shod with dual-purpose tires, making the CBF190TR a versatile motorcycle.

Braking duties are handled by a single disc in the front and back, with calipers sourced from Nissin. A dual-channel ABS unit is expected to be offered as standard, but it will at least be available as an option.