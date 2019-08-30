App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from Honda’s Neo-Retro CBF190TR?

Built by Sundiro Honda, the Chinese arm of Honda, the CBF190TR sticks to the classic design language of neo-retro motorcycles.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jumping aboard the neo-retro train, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda has officially launched the CBF190TR. Limited to the Chinese market, for the time being, the CBF190TR is basically a boiled down CB300R.

Built by Sundiro Honda, the Chinese arm of Honda, the CBF190TR sticks to the classic design language of neo-retro motorcycles. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster, a USB port as well as an LED headlamp.

The motorcycle is equipped with a 184cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 15.8 PS of maximum power and 15 Nm of peak torque. Surprisingly, it makes almost identical power figures to the CB Hornet 160R, which is Honda’s naked commuter motorcycle sold in India.

Close

The motorcycle is held up by Upside Down forks (USD) in the front and a monoshock in the back. It also gets a chunky exhaust canister which adds to its premium look. The 17-inch alloys are shod with dual-purpose tires, making the CBF190TR a versatile motorcycle.

related news

Braking duties are handled by a single disc in the front and back, with calipers sourced from Nissin. A dual-channel ABS unit is expected to be offered as standard, but it will at least be available as an option.

Sundiro Honda does not seem to have any plans to launch the motorcycle in India anytime soon. However, it can be expected that Honda will introduce a derivative of the motorcycle in India in the future.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 12:04 pm

