you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 01:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Volvo S60 petrol to be launched in India

While the Swedish manufacturer has confirmed that the car will be built on the SPA platform on which Volvo relies heavily, there won’t be a diesel option for the sedan.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Representational Image
Whatsapp

Volvo’s latest sedan the S60 is geared up for a late 2019 launch in India. While the Swedish manufacturer has confirmed that the car will be built on the SPA platform on which Volvo relies heavily, there won’t be a diesel option for the sedan.

The current-gen S60 has already been on the streets outside India for a year, and the international spec is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which churns out 250PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It is termed as the T5 engine and could be offered as standard, along with a more powerful T6 option. Both options will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Volvo might have missed out on the diesel option to shift its focus from the conventional IC (Internal Combustion) engines to the battery-operated future of electric vehicles (EV). Volvo is already considering introducing a PHEV (Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version of the S60 in India, which will place Volvo in the upcoming race for making the best electric vehicles in India.

The current S60 in India has a diesel only option, and is priced at Rs. 38.5 lakhs. It would be safe to assume that the new version could be bumped up slightly to hit the Rs 40 lakh mark.

First Published on Jan 31, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Volvo S60

