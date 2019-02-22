Volvo S60 petrol to be launched in India



We believe a car can be both great to drive and comfortable, so we built the XC60 to strike that balance between control, precision and comfort.

Volvo’s latest sedan the S60 is geared up for a late 2019 launch in India. While the Swedish manufacturer has confirmed that the car will be built on the SPA platform on which Volvo relies heavily, there won’t be a diesel option for the sedan.

The current-gen S60 has already been on the streets outside India for a year, and the international spec is offered with a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine which churns out 250PS of power and 350Nm of torque. It is termed as the T5 engine and could be offered as standard, along with a more powerful T6 option. Both options will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Volvo might have missed out on the diesel option to shift its focus from the conventional IC (Internal Combustion) engines to the battery-operated future of electric vehicles (EV). Volvo is already considering introducing a PHEV (Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicle) version of the S60 in India, which will place Volvo in the upcoming race for making the best electric vehicles in India.

The current S60 in India has a diesel only option, and is priced at Rs. 38.5 lakhs. It would be safe to assume that the new version could be bumped up slightly to hit the Rs 40 lakh mark.