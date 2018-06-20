Volvo announces plan to use 25% recycled plastics in cars by 2025

Praised by the United Nations as a sustainable business move, Volvo has declared its goal to use at least 25 percent recycled plastics in cars by 2025. A move like this is not just environmentally friendly but also makes “business sense”, Stuart Templar director for sustainability at Volvo Cars, said.

As per a report by News18, Volvo’s decision to use 25% recycled plastic products is made by roping in plastic producers to recognise this goal and work towards it. Recycled plastics - such as from fishing nets or old bottles in car dashboards or carpets, would not affect safety or quality, Templar said.

Currently, Volvo has launched a specially-built version of its XC60 T8 plug-in hybrid SUV that looks identical to the current model. Some of the components in this model has been replaced with recycled plastic materials. “Volvo Cars is committed to minimising its global environmental footprint,” said Håkan Samuelsson, President, and CEO of Volvo Cars.

“Environmental care is one of Volvo’s core values and we will continue to find new ways to bring this into our business. This car and our recycled plastics ambition are further examples of that commitment,” he added.

Volvo sold around 570,000 cars last year made of around five percent of plastics from recycled materials. In 2017, Volvo announced to electrify all new cars launched after 2019.