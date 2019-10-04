TVS Motor launches Apache RTR 200 4V with updated connected cluster; check out price, specs

TVS Motor Company has updated the Apache RTR 200 4V with SmartXonnect technology, a way to pair your bike via Bluetooth to your mobile phone.

The company says the motorcycle has been updated with a connected cluster, an information control switch and a gold-finished racing chain among others. To connect to your phone, you have to use the TVS Connect App available for both Android and IOS.

The app itself is capable of quite a few things. It gets navigation, race telemetry, tour mode and lean angle mode, all of which will be displayed on the bike's instrument cluster. Navigation and tour mode is pretty straight forward. Lean angle mode uses the phone's gyro sensor to calculate the rider's lean angle and this is then directly shown on the instrument cluster. Race Telemetry records essential data from a race and summarises it at the end.

The application also has an alert system for phone calls and SMS which are displayed on the dash. Apart from all of this, however, TVS has also integrated a crash alert safety feature. This essentially senses a crash and sends out an alert to all of the rider's emergency contacts within 180 seconds.

Mechanically, the bike remains unchanged. It continues with the 197.75cc single-cylinder engine churning out 20.5 PS of power and 18.1 Nm of peak torque on the carburetted variant, and mated to a 5-speed gearbox.