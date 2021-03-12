Toyota teases first electric car, X Prologue; World Premier scheduled for March 17

Jumping on to the electric bandwagon, Toyota has released teaser images of its electric car, the X Prologue. With a full unveil scheduled for March 17, the EV will be the first electric car from the Japanese manufacturer.

This is not the first we are hearing about the new electric SUV, but it certainly is the most we know right now. There were however rumours that suggested Toyota will debut two new electric vehicles and a plug-in hybrid by the end of 2021, at least in the US.

As for the teaser, this is expected to be a mid-sized SUV from Toyota based on the e-TNGA platform. What it reveals is a very distinctive LED headlamp cluster.

The new platform is expected to underpin not only this segment but the compact SUVs, large sized SUVs and sedans coming out of Toyota. A minivan is also expected to be built around the e-TNGA platform and it will be capable of supporting front-, rear- and all-wheel drive layouts along with a variety of battery sizes.

More details should be coming out soon, but with only a few days left for the World Premier, Toyota is expected to share some capabilities of the new SUV such as performance numbers, battery capacity, range, etc.