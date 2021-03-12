English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Toyota teases first electric car, X Prologue; World Premier scheduled for March 17

The new platform is expected to underpin not only this segment but the compact SUVs, large sized SUVs and sedans coming out of Toyota.

Moneycontrol News
March 12, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST

Jumping on to the electric bandwagon, Toyota has released teaser images of its electric car, the X Prologue. With a full unveil scheduled for March 17, the EV will be the first electric car from the Japanese manufacturer.

This is not the first we are hearing about the new electric SUV, but it certainly is the most we know right now. There were however rumours that suggested Toyota will debut two new electric vehicles and a plug-in hybrid by the end of 2021, at least in the US.

As for the teaser, this is expected to be a mid-sized SUV from Toyota based on the e-TNGA platform. What it reveals is a very distinctive LED headlamp cluster.

The new platform is expected to underpin not only this segment but the compact SUVs, large sized SUVs and sedans coming out of Toyota. A minivan is also expected to be built around the e-TNGA platform and it will be capable of supporting front-, rear- and all-wheel drive layouts along with a variety of battery sizes.

More details should be coming out soon, but with only a few days left for the World Premier, Toyota is expected to share some capabilities of the new SUV such as performance numbers, battery capacity, range, etc.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #Technology #Toyota #Toyota X Prologue
first published: Mar 12, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

Coronavirus Essential | CM Uddhav Thackeray to announce Maharashtra lockdown decision in a few days; one year since WHO declared the pandemic

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.