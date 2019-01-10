App
Last Updated : Jan 10, 2019 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bike riding 101: Things to do to keep your ride safe from a crash

While most prefer to leave the well-being of their motorcycle in the hands of the service centre, it is always good to have some safety measures done by yourself, such as

Advait Berde
Having to worry constantly about crashing or damaging your precious bike can often be a discouraging factor for many riders. While most prefer to leave the well-being of their motorcycle in the hands of the service centre, it is always good to have some safety measures done by yourself, such as:

Lubricate your chain regularly

The chain on your bike is under constant friction and needs to be lubricated to function smoothly. Chain lubes are available online or even at your nearest garage for fairly cheap and need to be sprayed on to your chain at intervals of at least 1,000 km. Remember to also check tension while you're at it and replace the chain and sprocket set when it cannot be tightened anymore.

Opt for lever protectors

Lever protectors are designed to protect your brake and clutch levers on the handlebar in case of a low-side crash. It does the additional job of protecting your knuckles if you decide to do some offroading in the wilderness. If you do not want to buy them, you can fabricate ones for yourself as they are a pretty simple design.

Frame sliders? You bet!

While most bikes in India come with leg guards pre-installed, fully faired sportbikes typically do not have that and that leaves the bike and the rider vulnerable to damage. Protectors for sportbikes come in the form of frame sliders. Made from reinforced plastic and metal, frame sliders are first point of contact when you go down in a low side crash.

Install auxiliary lights

Auxiliary lights need to be used responsibly. Sure, they illuminate dark areas wonderfully but they can pose a problem to vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. Lighting options can be found locally in various forms and prices and can be adjusted to suit rider's needs.

Inspect your tires regularly

Tires are subjected to a lot of friction on the road and the soft rubber on tires wears out faster than most other components on a bike. Tires need to be checked for thread depth regularly to ensure a good grip on the street. Tires should also be checked for cracks and bulges or lumps as these can cause problems for handling. Any inconsistencies should be attended to immediately.
First Published on Jan 10, 2019 09:13 am

