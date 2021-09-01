MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Tata Motors reports 53% increase in domestic sales in August

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 per cent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.

PTI
September 01, 2021 / 03:03 PM IST
The group’s overall combined market capitalisation in FY21 increased by 91 percent YoY to Rs 17.80 lakh crore.

The group’s overall combined market capitalisation in FY21 increased by 91 percent YoY to Rs 17.80 lakh crore.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors on Wednesday said its total domestic wholesales increased by 53 per cent to 54,190 units in August as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 35,420 units in August 2020.

The auto major said its passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 28,018 units in August, up 51 per cent as compared to 18,583 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 29,781 units, up 66 per cent from 17,889 units in August 2020, it added.

The auto major noted that semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months, it said.

The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months, it said.

Close

Related stories

"The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix,” the company added.

It noted that the company’s electric vehicle sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1,000 units last month. It noted that the company’s electric vehicle sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1,000 units last month.

"The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges,” it added.
PTI
Tags: #Auto #Business #Companies #Tata Motors
first published: Sep 1, 2021 03:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.