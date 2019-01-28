App
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 06:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Motors partners with Nitol Motors to launch new LPT 1212 LCV in Bangladesh

The vehicle has been designed for the modern commercial vehicle customer of Bangladesh, with superior performance and high load-carrying capacity.

Tata Motors Monday said it, along with its authorised distributor Nitol Motors, has launched the all-new Tata LPT 1212 light commercial vehicle in Bangladesh.

The vehicle has been designed for the modern commercial vehicle customer of Bangladesh, with superior performance and high load-carrying capacity, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Nitol Motors Chairman Abdul Matlub Ahmed said: "With our partner Tata Motors, we are confident about making a significant impact in the light truck segment with Tata LPT 1212 and thus winning a significant market share."

Nitol Motors is the largest distributor of Tata Motors in Bangladesh.

"The much-awaited Tata LPT 1212 has been specifically designed keeping in mind the unique local Bangladesh market loading requirements and duty cycle," Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles International Business Head Rudrarup Maitra said.

With various product enhancements such as a powerful engine, high ground-clearance, bigger clutch diameter and tyre size, this vehicle is the best choice for customers in this segment, he added.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 06:39 pm

