MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

    Tata Motors launches Altroz Dark edition with price starting at Rs 7.96 lakh

    The company said it has added the DARK edition to its XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims.

    PTI
    February 09, 2022 / 06:40 PM IST
    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Tata Motors | Representative image

    Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched the 'DARK' edition of its premium hatchback Altroz, priced at Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), to mark two years of launch of the model in the country.

    The company said it has added the DARK edition to its XT and XZ+ (diesel) trims.

    This extension is aimed at expanding customer base and introducing premium styling and popular features, Tata Motors said in a statement.

    Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners. With over 20 per cent market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers.

    The addition of the #DARK to its portfolio last year further enhanced its style quotient, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Vice President (Sales, Marketing and Customer Care) Rajan Amba stated.

    Close

    Altroz has created its own mark in the premium hatchback market with more than 1.2 lakh happy owners.

    With over 20 per cent market share (YTD) in its segment, it has been very popular amongst customers.

    The auto major would like to celebrate the brand’s second anniversary with these product extensions, making it more accessible, he added.

    Altroz comes in six variants with both petrol and diesel engine options.
    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Tata Altroz #Tata Motors #Technology
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 06:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.