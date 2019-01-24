App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: How the SUV specs stack up

Tata has finally launched its all-new 7-seater the Harrier, after weeks of teasing the Indian market. With the SUV now ready to take on its competitors, here is how it will fare against its rivals.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors’ revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)
TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors' revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)
Moneycontrol News

Tata has finally launched its all-new flagship SUV, the Harrier. With the SUV now ready to hit the streets, how does it fare against the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass?

In terms of engine capacity, the Tata Harrier is at par with the Jeep Compass with a 2-litre, inline-four diesel engine while the Hyundai Creta falls short with a 1.6-litre engine. The Compass is the most powerful of the lot with 171 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the Harrier produces 138 bhp, though it offers the same torque as Jeep Compass. The Creta on the other hand churns out 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Harrier is also priced in the range of Rs 12.69 -Rs 16.25 lakh, which makes the topline Harrier as expensive as the baseline Compass.
Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta
Engine 2-litre, 4-cylinder 2-litre, 4-cylinder 1.6-litre, four-cylinder
Power 138 bhp 171 bhp 126 bhp
Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 260 Nm
Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual
Drive FWD FWD/AWD FWD
Price Rs 12.69-Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 16.54 lakh-Rs 22.85 lakh Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15.17 lakh

Harrier 1

The Harrier is at par with the rest regarding safety and comfort. All SUVs come with 6 airbags, but the Creta falls behind without traction control. However, Creta covers that up by being the only SUV in the list to support GPS navigation. Tata has also given the Harrier a massive 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the largest in its segment.  Being the most luxurious among the lot, the Compass is the only car to get a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. It, however, lacks cruise control which is present in the other two.
Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta
Airbags 6 6 6
Traction control Yes Yes No
Touchscreen 8.8-inch 8.4-inch 7-inch
Navigation No No Yes
Automatic climate control Yes Dual-zone Yes
Sunroof No Panoramic Yes
Leather upholstery Yes Yes Yes (Leatherette)
Phone app connectivity Yes Yes Yes
Cruise control Yes No Yes

Jeep Compass

Tata Harrier has the largest body among the three, with over 200 mm more length than Compass, and 300 mm more than Creta. It is also the widest and tallest, measuring 1894 mm and 1717 mm respectively. However, it does not have the largest fuel tank with the Compass taking that prize with a capacity of 60 litres. The Harrier also does not boast of the largest boot space, which again goes to Jeep Compass with 438 litres. In terms of power-to-weight ratio, the Harrier is the lowest, with 82.39BHP/ton. The Jeep Compass reigns supreme with 103.39BHP/ton.
Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta
Length 4598 mm 4395 mm 4270 mm
Width 1894 mm 1818 mm 1780 mm
Height 1717 mm 1640 mm 1630 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm 178 mm 198 mm
Wheelbase 2741 mm 2636 mm 2590 mm
Fuel Capacity 50 litres 60 litres 55 litres
Boot space 425 litres 438 litres 400 litres
Weight 1675 kg 1654 kg 1386 kg
Power to weight ratio 82.39 bhp/ton 103.39 bhp/ton 90.91 bhp/ton

Creta

While the The Creta and the Compass can definitely hold their own, the Tata Harrier makes a case for itself boasting of some of the best-in-class interiors and remarkable performance numbers at a very reasonable price tag.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 01:20 pm

tags #Auto #Hyundai Creta #Jeep Compass #Tata Harrier #Technology #trends

