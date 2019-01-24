Tata Harrier vs Jeep Compass vs Hyundai Creta: How the SUV specs stack up

TATA HARRIER | The Harrier will signal Tata Motors’ revival in the SUV space after a gap of several years. The premium SUV will be launch in January. It is based on the Land Rover platform and tweaked to India conditions. It will be powered a Fiat-developed 2.0 litre diesel engine. Expect starting price to between Rs 13-15 lakh. (Image source: Tata Motors)

Tata has finally launched its all-new flagship SUV, the Harrier. With the SUV now ready to hit the streets, how does it fare against the Hyundai Creta and Jeep Compass?

Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Engine 2-litre, 4-cylinder 2-litre, 4-cylinder 1.6-litre, four-cylinder Power 138 bhp 171 bhp 126 bhp Torque 350 Nm 350 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual 6-speed manual Drive FWD FWD/AWD FWD Price Rs 12.69-Rs 16.25 lakh Rs 16.54 lakh-Rs 22.85 lakh Rs 10 lakh-Rs 15.17 lakh

In terms of engine capacity, the Tata Harrier is at par with the Jeep Compass with a 2-litre, inline-four diesel engine while the Hyundai Creta falls short with a 1.6-litre engine. The Compass is the most powerful of the lot with 171 bhp and 350 Nm of torque, while the Harrier produces 138 bhp, though it offers the same torque as Jeep Compass. The Creta on the other hand churns out 126 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Harrier is also priced in the range of Rs 12.69 -Rs 16.25 lakh, which makes the topline Harrier as expensive as the baseline Compass.

Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Airbags 6 6 6 Traction control Yes Yes No Touchscreen 8.8-inch 8.4-inch 7-inch Navigation No No Yes Automatic climate control Yes Dual-zone Yes Sunroof No Panoramic Yes Leather upholstery Yes Yes Yes (Leatherette) Phone app connectivity Yes Yes Yes Cruise control Yes No Yes

The Harrier is at par with the rest regarding safety and comfort. All SUVs come with 6 airbags, but the Creta falls behind without traction control. However, Creta covers that up by being the only SUV in the list to support GPS navigation. Tata has also given the Harrier a massive 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, the largest in its segment. Being the most luxurious among the lot, the Compass is the only car to get a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control. It, however, lacks cruise control which is present in the other two.

Tata Harrier Jeep Compass Hyundai Creta Length 4598 mm 4395 mm 4270 mm Width 1894 mm 1818 mm 1780 mm Height 1717 mm 1640 mm 1630 mm Ground Clearance 205 mm 178 mm 198 mm Wheelbase 2741 mm 2636 mm 2590 mm Fuel Capacity 50 litres 60 litres 55 litres Boot space 425 litres 438 litres 400 litres Weight 1675 kg 1654 kg 1386 kg Power to weight ratio 82.39 bhp/ton 103.39 bhp/ton 90.91 bhp/ton

Tata Harrier has the largest body among the three, with over 200 mm more length than Compass, and 300 mm more than Creta. It is also the widest and tallest, measuring 1894 mm and 1717 mm respectively. However, it does not have the largest fuel tank with the Compass taking that prize with a capacity of 60 litres. The Harrier also does not boast of the largest boot space, which again goes to Jeep Compass with 438 litres. In terms of power-to-weight ratio, the Harrier is the lowest, with 82.39BHP/ton. The Jeep Compass reigns supreme with 103.39BHP/ton.

While the The Creta and the Compass can definitely hold their own, the Tata Harrier makes a case for itself boasting of some of the best-in-class interiors and remarkable performance numbers at a very reasonable price tag.