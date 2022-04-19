Shanghai Lockdown: China to the rescue as auto, chip sectors suffer

Shanghai in lockdown (Image: AP)

China will aid automakers, chipmakers, and other critical businesses in getting back on track as long-term limitations related to lockdowns suffocate economic activity in Shanghai - China's commercial and financial hub.

Shanghai reported 22,248 new local cases on April 17. Travel restrictions are still in effect across much of the city despite the spread slowing.

According to Chinese media, automakers and suppliers accounted for roughly 40 percent of the total, far more than any other industry. Pharmaceutical and medical companies made up over 30 percent of the total, with semiconductor, energy, and petrochemical companies accounting for around 10 percent, Nikkei Asia reported.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp and Baoshan Iron & Steel remained open during the outbreak. Meanwhile, 45 percent of those halted output, with the car sector accounting for more than 70 percent of the total.

As per a Reuters report, Chinese manufacturers are prepared to reopen facilities following the almost three-week COVID-19 closure in Shanghai. The new supply disruption occurred just as China, the world's largest oil importer, was expecting demand to increase as manufacturing plants in Shanghai prepared to reopen.

The Shanghai municipality and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology recently released a whitelist of 666 enterprises that would receive government aid to continue or restart operations in the city. Infrastructure operators and medical service providers that serve Shanghai, as well as significant firms critical to the Chinese economy, are among the companies on the list.

SAIC has begun the process of resuming production but, according to local media, word of the recovery list has not spread to places where many employees reside. Some people have been denied the opportunity to return to work and corporate activities may not be able to resume as planned.

Shanghai's 25 million residents were advised to stay at home as most of the city shut down on March 28. As a result, there have been complaints about food shortages and massive economic losses.

Anyone who tests positive but has few or no symptoms must stay in a quarantine facility for one week.





