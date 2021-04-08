Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to be sold in US markets from May

Introduced in November last year, Royal Enfield is all ready to launch the Meteor 350 in the US markets now at a starting price of $4,399.

The Meteor 350 is one of Royal Enfield’s biggest upgrades in a while and the new bike sports a lot of changes bringing into the new generation.

The Royal Enfield has already been introduced in a lot of international markets already. In the US particularly, Royal Enfield already sells the Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650. When launched, the Meteor 350 will be the most affordable bike on offer from RE in the States.

The Meteor 350 for the US will be the same as the Indian-spec bike. That means it will be powered by the same 350cc single-cylinder thumper that produces 21 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque. The bike is underpinned by the new J platform and this will form the basis of all the new upcoming bikes as well.

The Meteor 350 also became the first motorcycle to get Royal Enfield’s new Tripper Navigation system. It features an additional coloured display that gives you turn-by-turn navigation when connected to your phone via the app.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan is the latest bike to get this same system and a new Classic 350 is also slated to be launched very soon. While the Classic will also be built around the J platform, we will have to wait and see whether the Tripper system will be added here, too.