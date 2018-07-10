App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus edition bookings begin

Out of the total 1,000 units that will be sold globally, about 250 are earmarked for sale in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Royal Enfield has opened bookings for Classic 500 Pegasus Edition motorcycles in India on Tuesday, a month after its prices were first revealed.

According to a report by DNA, the booking for the limited edition motorcycle commenced at 2.00 pm, exclusively on the company’s official website.

Buyers will have to register on the manufacturer’s website, as the bike is not available at any of the company’s outlet.

Priced at Rs 2.40 lakhs, the Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition is inspired by the Flying Flea motorcycles used by the British army in World War II.

Taking inspiration from British army motorcycles, the bike will come in a Service Brown paint scheme.

According to a report by NDTV, each of the thousand units produced will have a unique serial number printed on its fuel tank.

The Pegasus emblem will be on the tank representing the Parachute Regiment insignia.

This edition comes with leather straps, brown handlebar grips, brass buckles across the air filter along with the tyre pressure on rear mudguard and the centre of gravity sticker on the engine.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Royal Enfield #Trending News

