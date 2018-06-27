One year of GST: Auto cos recover from initial dent in demand

Immediately after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in July last year, the auto sector seemed to be buckling under the new system.

By October, passenger car sales were down 5.3 percent compared to the same month in 2016. Sales of hybrid cars slumped by 30 percent following a 13-20 percent hike in taxes as they were clubbed with luxury cars under GST. Sales of mid-size cars like Honda City fell 32 percent while Maruti Ciaz sales dipped 35 percent after cess was increased by 2 percent to 45 percent.

The GST itself was cheaper than the aggregate tax (VAT + excise duty) imposed earlier, which ranged from 30 percent to 40 percent varying from state to state and type of vehicle. But the 1-15 percent cess imposed over and above the GST led to a demand correction in cars and sports utility vehicles

However, the automotive sector still rebounded by the end the year with a growth of 14 percent last year. The boost primarily came from continued demand for sports utility vehicles (SUV) and commercial vehicles, both growing by about 20 percent.

Initial hiccups

For vehicle and auto parts manufacturers and their business partners, including raw material providers, smaller auto ancillary makers, sub-dealers and logistics providers, the switch to GST did pose some initial hiccups during the first three months.

These challenges pertained to filing of multiple returns in a month, blockages in working capital, technical issues with the process of filing it online and lack of aid from government agencies to help taxpayers file returns. Setting up of application service providers (ASP), however, helped entrepreneurs complete GST compliance in the easiest way.

Mixed experience

Speaking to Moneycontrol, R C Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki, said, “We have had no problem right from the beginning till now. The transition to GST has been very smooth. As we go along, there are issues which needs to be smoothened out for improvement."