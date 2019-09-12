Next-gen Hyundai Verna launched: What has changed?

Soon after the spy shots were revealed, the next-generation Verna has been officially showcased by Hyundai at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show.

The Korean automobile manufacturer has revamped the car almost entirely. It gets a new grille with bumper-mounted chrome slats, along with boomerang-shaped wraparound headlights. It also gets aggressive accents with silver inserts to increase its sportiness.

The rear end now sports a redesigned bumper, a new tailgate, wraparound taillamps and a light strip which runs along the width of the boot lid. It also gets a fog lamp in the centre flanked by diamond-shaped reflectors on either side.

The new Verna remains mechanically unchanged in China. However, when it makes its way to India, it is expected to be equipped with a BSVI compliant version of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. It could also get a hybrid system at launch, though nothing can be confirmed as of now. The diesel motor makes 126.2BHP of maximum power and 259.87Nm of peak torque. Its petrol counterpart makes 121.3BHP and 151Nm respectively.