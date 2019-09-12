App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Next-gen Hyundai Verna launched: What has changed?

The photos were leaked by a Chinese website called XCar and they cover the entire exterior of the car.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Soon after the spy shots were revealed, the next-generation Verna has been officially showcased by Hyundai at the 2019 Chengdu Motor Show.

The Korean automobile manufacturer has revamped the car almost entirely. It gets a new grille with bumper-mounted chrome slats, along with boomerang-shaped wraparound headlights. It also gets aggressive accents with silver inserts to increase its sportiness.

The rear end now sports a redesigned bumper, a new tailgate, wraparound taillamps and a light strip which runs along the width of the boot lid. It also gets a fog lamp in the centre flanked by diamond-shaped reflectors on either side.

The new Verna remains mechanically unchanged in China. However, when it makes its way to India, it is expected to be equipped with a BSVI compliant version of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. It could also get a hybrid system at launch, though nothing can be confirmed as of now. The diesel motor makes 126.2BHP of maximum power and 259.87Nm of peak torque. Its petrol counterpart makes 121.3BHP and 151Nm respectively.

Currently, the sedan has a price range of Rs 8.2 to 14.08 lakh (Ex-showroom) It is expected to get an increase in its price following the launch of its latest generation in India.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 04:25 pm

