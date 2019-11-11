App
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mercedes launches V-Class Elite trim at Rs 1.1 crore

The MPV is offered with three new paint schemes, including Steel Blue, Selenite Grey and Graphite Grey.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mercedes-Benz recently launched the highest trim of its luxury MPV, the V-Class. Dubbed the V-Class Elite, the trim carries a premium of Rs 28.03 lakh over its lower variant.

The MPV gets subtle changes such as a revised grille and bumper as well as redesigned alloys. The rear end, however, is completely unchanged. The most prominent changes, can be seen in the interior. These include air-conditioning vents which resemble turbines, reclining rear seats with climate control and massaging functions. The company is also offering a panoramic sliding sunroof and a set of 18-inch wheels as an option. The car also gets a 15-speaker Burmester sound system as standard though it was earlier offered as an option with the Exclusive variant.

The MPV is offered with three new paint schemes including Steel Blue, Selenite Grey and Graphite Grey. It also carries forward features from its lower trims, such as a 360-degree camera, Thermotronic climate control system, Agility Control suspension, active parking assist, ambient lighting, electric sliding doors and six airbags. It also gets a long wheelbase, with a seating capacity of six passengers.

Close

Mercedes-Benz is offering the MPV with a BSVI-compliant, 2-litre OM654 diesel engine. It makes 163 PS of maximum power and 380 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic gearbox as standard.

The V-Class Elite has a price tag of Rs 1.1 crore (ex-showroom) and has no immediate competition in the market. However, the MPV will get a rival after Toyota launches the Vellfire MPV next year.

First Published on Nov 11, 2019 03:08 pm

