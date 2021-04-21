Maserati debuts the new Levante hybrid SUV globally; launch scheduled for later this year

Maserati Levante hybrid variant launched with new top-spec GT trim

Maserati has unveiled the hybrid version of their Levante SUV. The new automobile will only be available in the range topping trim however, and there will be some extra embellishments added to the mix.

The Levante hybrid is set to go on sale later this year and is expected to make its way to India as well. Timelines, however, haven’t been fixed yet thanks to COVID-19 situation, but production is set to begin in June, at least for the US and European markets.

In terms of design, there won’t be anything to make the hybrid variant particularly stand out from the rest of its siblings. It will however get blue accents throughout the interior and exterior of the car. The Levante hybrid will also be offered with a range topping GT trim. This will bring a few additions to make the car look sportier.

The SUV will be powered by the same 2-litre petrol that also powers the Ghibli hybrid that was launched recently. This is mated to a 48 V mild hybrid system which in combination with the petrol churns out 330 PS of maximum power and 450 Nm of torque. A 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6 seconds is claimed along with a top speed of 240 km/h.

The Levante also gets connected car tech thanks to the Maserati Connect app allowing you to control your car via your smartphone, smartwatch or even using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Maserati’s lineup for India is fairly heavy, including the Levante Hybrid, Quattroport, Ghibli and Trofeo. Then there is also the Maserati MC20 super sports car, bookings for which have already begun. In India, Petal Maserati represents the brand as the dealer partner and is located in Mumbai.