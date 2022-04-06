English
    Maruti Suzuki to hike vehicle prices this month amid rise in input costs

    The company has planned to increase the prices in April and the hike will vary for different models.

    PTI
    April 06, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
     
     
    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it will increase prices of its entire model range this month amid rise in input costs.

    Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continued to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki clocks highest-ever exports of 2.38 lakh units in FY22

    "Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike," it added.

    Also Read: Maruti Suzuki sales up 2% at 1,70,395 units in March

    However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the proposed price hike.

    MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022 owing to constant increase in input costs.

    The company sells a range of models starting from Alto to S-Cross in the domestic market.



    PTI
    Tags: #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #Technology
    first published: Apr 6, 2022 11:36 am
