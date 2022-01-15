MARKET NEWS

Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to 4.3% to offset rise in input costs

Last month, the company had stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in cost of essential commodities like steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last one year

PTI
January 15, 2022 / 11:22 AM IST
File image of a Maruti Suzuki vehicle

File image of a Maruti Suzuki vehicle

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has increased prices of its models by up to 4.3 per cent with immediate effect to partially offset the impact of the rise in input costs.

The company has enhanced prices across its models in the range of 0.1 percent to 4.3 percent owing to increase in various input costs.

"The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom Prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7 per cent. The new prices are effective from today," the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

MSI sells a range of cars from Alto to S-Cross priced between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 12.56 lakh, respectively.

The auto major has already hiked the vehicle prices three times last year by 1.4 percent in January, 1.6 percent in April and 1.9 percent in September, taking the total quantum to 4.9 percent.

Close
Last month, the company had stated that it has been forced to hike prices due to the increase in cost of essential commodities like steel, aluminum, copper, plastic and precious metals over the last one year.
PTI
first published: Jan 15, 2022 11:22 am

