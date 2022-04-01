English
    Maruti Suzuki sales up 2% at 1,70,395 units in March

    The company had sold 1,67,014 units in March 2021, MSI said in a statement.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday reported a 2 percent rise in total wholesales to 1,70,395 units in March.

    Last month, the company's domestic dispatches, however, declined 7 percent to 1,43,899 units from 1,55,417 units in March 2021, it added.

    For the full financial year 2021-22, the company posted a total sales of 16,52,653 units, a growth of 13 percent over 2020-21. Total sales include domestic sales of 13,65,370 units, sales to other OEMs of 48,907 units, and highest ever exports of 2,38,376 units.

    ''The shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in FY 2021-22. The company took all possible measures to minimize the impact. As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2022-23 as well,'' MSI noted.

    Last month, sales of mini cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, fell to 15,491 units against 24,653 in the same month last year.

    Similarly, sales in the compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, increased marginally to 82,314 units as against 82,201 cars in March 2021.

    Sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz increased to 1,834 units compared to 1,628 units in March 2021.

    Utility vehicle sales, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross, and Ertiga, declined to 25,001 units from 26,174 vehicles in the year-ago month, MSI said.

    Exports, however, increased to 26,496 units against 11,597 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 02:06 pm
