Last Updated : Oct 03, 2019 03:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki Nexa outlets cross one million sales milestone

The company had launched Nexa network in 2015 and currently sells models like Ciaz, S-Cross and Baleno from the retail channel.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on October 3 said it has achieved a sales milestone of over 10 lakh units from its Nexa premium retail network.

At present, there are over 350 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country.

At present, there are over 350 Nexa outlets covering more than 200 cities across the country.

"This is a testament of our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

First Published on Oct 3, 2019 03:24 pm

tags #Auto #Companies #India #Maruti Suzuki #Nexa

