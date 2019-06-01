App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti reports 22% drop in May sales at 1,34,641 units

Domestic sales declined by 23.1 percent to 1,25,552 units as against 1,63,200 units in the year-ago month, it added.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Saturday reported a 22 percent decline in sales at 1,34,641 units in May. The company had sold 1,72,512 units in May 2018, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 16,394 units as compared to 37,864 units in May last year, down 56.7 percent.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 16,394 units as compared to 37,864 units in May last year, down 56.7 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 9.2 percent to 70,135 as against 77,263 units earlier.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 3,592 units as compared to 4,024 units in the same month a year ago.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 25.3 percent to 19,152 as compared to 25,629 units in the year-ago month.

Exports in May were down by 2.4 percent at 9,089 units as against 9,312 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 02:40 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Maruit Suzuki

