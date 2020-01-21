Mahindra XUV300 becomes 3rd Indian car to achieve 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test

The Mahindra XUV300 has become the third Indian vehicle to earn a perfect safety score in the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) crash tests.

The news comes days after Tata Altroz recently became the second Indian-made car to score five stars in the crash test, considered to be the global standard for car safety. This was a score that was only previously achieved by the Tata Nexon.

The Mahindra XUV300 didn’t just achieve the 5-star rating, but also managed to outshine the Tata Altroz and Tata Nexon. Mahindra’s XUV300 also achieved four stars in child safety and five stars in Adult Occupant Safety, which is the highest score of any Indian-made vehicle.

The XUV300 scored a maximum of 16.42 out of a possible 17, as compared to the Nexon’s 16.06 points and Altroz’s 16.13 points in Adult Occupant Safety. In Child Occupant protection, it managed 37.44 out of 49 points as compared to the Altroz and Nexon’s 29 and 25 points, respectively. The XUV300 was only able to achieve a 4-star Child Safety rating as it lost points due to the unavailability of three-point seat belts for all seating positions.

Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today’s conscious buyers’ rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision, and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads”.