Tata Altroz gets 5 Star crash rating from Global NCAP

Tata Motors is yet to launch its debut offering in the premium hatchback segment, but the Altroz has already received a favourable reviews. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) gave the car a full 5-star rating, making it one of the safest cars in the market.

The Altroz joins the ranks of its sibling, the Nexon, to have scored a full five stars. The Altroz scored 16.13 points out of 17 in the adult occupant category, 29 points out of 49 in child safety. It was tested for both frontal-offset and side-impact and was rated as ‘stable’. It successfully operated its dual-airbags and ABS with EBD, which will be offered as standard fitments in the car upon launch.

Tata is offering the Altroz with two BSVI compliant engine options. It includes a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 86 BHP of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel engine making 90BHP and 200Nm. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as its standard, with a DCT gearbox offered as an option in the future.