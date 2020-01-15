Tata Altroz gets 5 Star crash rating from Global NCAP

The company will launch the Altroz in India on January 22, and it will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the Hyundai Elite i20, and the Toyota Glanza, among others.
Tata Motors is yet to launch its debut offering in the premium hatchback segment, but the Altroz has already received a favourable reviews. The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) gave the car a full 5-star rating, making it one of the safest cars in the market.
The Altroz joins the ranks of its sibling, the Nexon, to have scored a full five stars. The Altroz scored 16.13 points out of 17 in the adult occupant category, 29 points out of 49 in child safety. It was tested for both frontal-offset and side-impact and was rated as ‘stable’. It successfully operated its dual-airbags and ABS with EBD, which will be offered as standard fitments in the car upon launch.
Tata is offering the Altroz with two BSVI compliant engine options. It includes a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 86 BHP of maximum power and 113 Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, four-cylinder diesel engine making 90BHP and 200Nm. Both engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as its standard, with a DCT gearbox offered as an option in the future.