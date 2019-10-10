App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 10:07 AM IST

Lamborghini to launch Huracan Evo Spyder in Mumbai

The Huracan Evo Spyder is essentially a Huracan Evo Coupe with a convertible rooftop.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

After confirming the arrival of the Huracan Evo Spyder in India, Lamborghini is set to launch the convertible supercar on today. The Italian exotic car manufacturer will also inaugurate a new showroom in Mumbai, along with the car.

The Huracan Evo Spyder is essentially a Huracan Evo Coupe with a convertible rooftop. The electro-hydraulic mechanism which handles the rooftop can lower it in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50kmph. It also gets pop-up rollover bars and revised styling for the rear deck, along with a revised engine cover.

However, the roof folding mechanism adds 120 kilos to the weight of the Huracan Evo, bringing its dry weight up to 1,542 kg. This also makes the Huracan Evo Spyder 0.2 seconds slower than the hardtop when accelerating from 0-100kmph, with a time of 3.1 seconds. Its top speed remains unchanged at 325kmph.

Close

Lamborghini has not changed the powertrain of the Huracan Evo Spyder, as it gets the same 5.2-litre, naturally aspirated V10 engine as the Huracan Evo. This motor makes 640bhp of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) gearbox which sends power to all the wheels.

The Huracan Evo Spyder also shares its Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) chassis control system, rear-wheel steering, and torque vectoring system. It will be officially unveiled in Mumbai by the Italian carmaker, with its launch expected to follow soon.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 10:07 am

#Auto #Huracan Evo Spyder #Lamborghini #Technology #trends

