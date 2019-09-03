App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2019 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kolkata Police Department gets fleet of new Mahindra TUV300s

The department added 92 units of the SUV to its fleet, of which 58 were flagged off on August 29, 2019.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Kolkata Police Department recently refreshed its fleet with a line of specifically modified Mahindra TUV300 SUVs. The department is amongst 13 other police departments in the country to include the Mahindra TUV300 in their official fleets.

The department added 92 units of the SUV to its fleet of which 58 were flagged off on August 29, 2019. Every SUV in the fleet is decked in a standard white colour with the Kolkata Police’s official emblem and insignia on it. It also gets a set of hooters and siren on the top as well as electronic surveillance equipment on the inside. Apart from that, the car is mechanically unchanged. The Kolkata Police department has opted for the base trim- T4+.

Mahindra has equipped the TUV300 with a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder diesel engine which makes 100 PS of maximum power and 240 Nm peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.

Safety features in the SUV include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, engine immobilizer, central locking, speed sensing door lock, child safety lock, rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver seat and jump seats for the 3rd row. The price for the base variant is Rs 8.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Sep 3, 2019 03:47 pm

tags #Auto #Kolkata Police #Mahindra #Mahindra TUV300 #Technology #trends #TUV300

