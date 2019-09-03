Kolkata Police Department gets fleet of new Mahindra TUV300s

The Kolkata Police Department recently refreshed its fleet with a line of specifically modified Mahindra TUV300 SUVs. The department is amongst 13 other police departments in the country to include the Mahindra TUV300 in their official fleets.

The department added 92 units of the SUV to its fleet of which 58 were flagged off on August 29, 2019. Every SUV in the fleet is decked in a standard white colour with the Kolkata Police’s official emblem and insignia on it. It also gets a set of hooters and siren on the top as well as electronic surveillance equipment on the inside. Apart from that, the car is mechanically unchanged. The Kolkata Police department has opted for the base trim- T4+.

Mahindra has equipped the TUV300 with a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder diesel engine which makes 100 PS of maximum power and 240 Nm peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox which sends power to the rear wheels.