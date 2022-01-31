MARKET NEWS

    Jet Freight Express deploys electric vehicles in last-mile delivery for e-commerce player

    The company in a statement on Monday said it plans to include more EVs to serve multinational companies as part of a global effort to make cargo transportation more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

    January 31, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
    Representative image

    Jet Freight Express, the domestic and hyperlocal service arm of Jet Freight Logistics, on Monday said it has deployed electric vehicles (EVs) in the last-mile delivery for an e-commerce player.

    Today’s generation of consumers demands fast deliveries and Jet Freight is counting on the JETXPS (Jet Freight Express) team to help the partners in this endeavour.

    The company is keen to take a forward step in reducing the carbon footprint while fulfilling its logistics obligations and integrating the logistics services to the front door of the client’s warehouse, it said.

    With over 35 years of presence in the industry, Jet Freight offers complete technology-enabled logistics solutions, managing over 150 tonnes of air cargo daily and specialising in perishable, time-sensitive, and general cargo.

    It also provides other services such as customs clearance, logistics solutions, shipment of hazardous cargo, and ODC (over dimensional consignment) consignments.

    The company, according to the statement, has a strong presence in over 10 cities in India, catering to over 200 countries with wholly-owned subsidiaries in Dubai and Netherlands.

    "We are excited to see JETXPS taking the environment-friendly route and sparking investor interest in the EV space. The company currently has added electric two-wheelers and serves across Mumbai and Pune,” Jet Freight Chairman and Managing Director Richard Theknath said.

    With the current prototype and positive scalability, the company plans to provide delivery services via electric vehicle, motivating multi-varied sectors to opt for opting ozone-friendly approach, he added.
    Tags: #Auto #Business #E-commerce #electric vehicles #Jet Freight Express #Technology
    first published: Jan 31, 2022 05:18 pm
